Short Interest in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Declines By 53.1%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,200 shares, adropof53.1% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently,3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently,3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 519.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 61,794 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 57,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.