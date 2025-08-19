Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expands By 43.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 449,900 shares, anincreaseof43.9% from the July 15th total of 312,700 shares. Currently,1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently,1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 254,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

