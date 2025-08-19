Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 48.5% in July

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,600 shares, adropof48.5% from the July 15th total of 141,000 shares. Approximately1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DAX opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $46.09.
Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.5872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About Global X DAX Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
