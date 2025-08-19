Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 144,100 shares, agrowthof115.4% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Currently,5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CLRB
Insider Buying and Selling at Cellectar Biosciences
In other news, COO Jarrod Longcor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,712.32. This trade represents a 361.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,073.62. This trade represents a 610.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.