Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 144,100 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 66,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CLRB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cellectar Biosciences

In other news, COO Jarrod Longcor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,712.32. This trade represents a 361.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,073.62. This trade represents a 610.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

