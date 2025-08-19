Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,700 shares, anincreaseof45.6% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freightos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freightos by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Freightos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.
Freightos Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.10. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.42.
About Freightos
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freightos
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.