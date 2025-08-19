Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,700 shares, anincreaseof45.6% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freightos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freightos by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Freightos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.10. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

About Freightos

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

