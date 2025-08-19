Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and traded as low as $48.70. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 5,772 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

