Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.63% of CTO Realty Growth worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $51,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,316.35. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,414.94. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,960. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -132.17%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

