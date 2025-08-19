Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $5,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

