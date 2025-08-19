Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,331 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Yelp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,742 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $29,131,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The local business review company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Yelp had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $262,976.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,142.07. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 145,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.