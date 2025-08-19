Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.