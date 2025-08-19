Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of News worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in News by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in News by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.34.

News Trading Up 0.2%

NWSA stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. News Corporation has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

