Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 22,000 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $92,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 147,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,031.96. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $259.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.86. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 966,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 444,177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

