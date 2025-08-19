Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.38 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 9665216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,111,141 shares of company stock valued at $52,241,605. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,743 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,650,000 after acquiring an additional 298,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

