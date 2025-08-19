Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 70408509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Applied Digital Trading Up 16.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,291. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 535,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

