Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 26.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) rose 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,127,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 145,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$32.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

