Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading 4.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Approximately 10,155,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 10,635,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of £195.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

