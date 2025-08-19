Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Insider Roberta K. Thomson Sells 1,002 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.83.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $77,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
