Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Insider Roberta K. Thomson Sells 1,002 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $81.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after buying an additional 2,427,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $77,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

