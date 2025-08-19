Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 575 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.77), with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.77).

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.98.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

