Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haleon by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.