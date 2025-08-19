Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196,954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of BOX worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 332.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BOX by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at $56,126,086.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,713.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,212.20. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,504 shares of company stock worth $3,363,371 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

