Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 151,620 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.74.

Amer Sports Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE AS opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

