Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $199.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.98. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

