Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.50 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.01.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AAP opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.