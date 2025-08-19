Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This trade represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,989,063 shares of company stock worth $1,583,673,412. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

