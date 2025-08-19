HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 78,949 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,949 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

