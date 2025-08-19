Brokerages Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Price Target at $379.00

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $379.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $304.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $255.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

