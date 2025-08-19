Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $2,380,490.00 in Stock

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $2,380,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,512,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,465,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter worth $25,135,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 80.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 548,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,916,000 after buying an additional 244,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 100.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 203,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

