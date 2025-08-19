Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CTO Ali Dasdan Sells 7,146 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Dasdan sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $198,801.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 588,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,221.26. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $2,511,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

