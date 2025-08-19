Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Brett T. Agee Sells 11,147 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $140,786.61. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,070,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,071.76. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ranger Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $278.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.
Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.70 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 916.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
