HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SEA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

