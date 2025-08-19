Analysts Set ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $923.80

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $923.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $747.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $945.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $757.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $725.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.