Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $497.10

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $389.88 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($12.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 154,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,751 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

