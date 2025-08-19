HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul $JAJL

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BATS JAJL opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

