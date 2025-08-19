HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 57.4% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1422 per share. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

