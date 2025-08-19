iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Acquires 117,371 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $257,042.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,684.40. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $330.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.86. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.84.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $933.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 341.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IHRT

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.