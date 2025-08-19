iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 21.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.19 and a 1-year high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.