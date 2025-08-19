HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

