Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 2,763 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $130,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.