EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $124,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $190,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,222,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,267,000 after buying an additional 856,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,189,000 after buying an additional 387,134 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $52,065,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,888,000 after buying an additional 273,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.2%

EGP stock opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.35. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

