Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 49,891 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $118,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,481,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 791,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

