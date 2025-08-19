Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $114.48 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $114,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $269.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $248.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

