Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Diageo worth $112,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

