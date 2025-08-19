BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $110,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

