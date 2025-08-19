W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $105,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $978.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,023.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,021.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.