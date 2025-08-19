Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 4.31% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $109,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

