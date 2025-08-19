Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 102,054 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $104,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $296.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.10. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $302.98.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

