HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

