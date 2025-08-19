HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.