eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,767 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.