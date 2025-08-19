Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.